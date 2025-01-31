Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Presents Credentials As Permanent Delegate Of Pakistan To UNESCO
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch presented her Letter of Credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO to the Director-General Ms. Audrey Azoulay, at UNESCO Headquarters on Friday.
Following the formal presentation of her credentials, Ambassador/Permanent Delegate Mumtaz Zahra Baloch held a meeting with the Director-General Azoulay and her team. The discussion focused on Pakistan’s collaboration with UNESCO in the field of education, culture, and science.
Ambassador/Permanent Delegate Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appreciated UNESCO’s programmes and policies, and extended support for advancing UNESCO’s mission globally in its capacity as the Vice-Chair of the Executive board.
In response, Director-General Azoulay welcomed Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch to UNESCO and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s contribution and enduring commitment to UNESCO.
The two sides agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the field of education, science, and cultural heritage, recognizing the potential for Pakistan to play an even greater role in advancing UNESCO’s objectives.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is a seasoned career diplomat with 30 years of extensive experience. She has served in key diplomatic postings in Washington, Beijing, and the United Nations, Geneva. She has served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Republic of Korea and as Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
