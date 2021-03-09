Amsterdam Court Plans to Hold Hearing on Scythian Gold Case on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The next hearing on the so-called Scythian gold case is scheduled for April 22, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), the court said.

The dispute is over a Scythian art collection from four Crimean museums that was on loan for an exhibition in Amsterdam in February 2014. A month later, Crimea reunited with Russia. The Dutch museum that was temporarily hosting the collection would have to decide whether to return it to Ukraine or Crimea. The museum said it would hold on to the artworks until either Ukraine and Crimea reached an agreement or the court ruled on the case.

The museum did return the part of the collection that had come from a museum in Kiev.

A Dutch court ruled in December 2016 that Ukraine should get the gold collection. Crimea challenged the judgment and reshuffled its legal team.

The court reached an interim decision in July 2019 against Ukraine invoking the 1970 UNESCO Convention on illicit trafficking of cultural property and asked both sides of the dispute to present additional information so that it could make the final judgment.