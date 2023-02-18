Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

The Netherlands has made "a very important step" to expel about a dozen Russian diplomats, the minister said, as quoted by the NOS public broadcaster.

The expelled diplomats will have to leave within two weeks, he added.

The Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will need to close down this coming Tuesday, the minister said, adding that the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also close on Monday.

The minister said that Russia was delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.