UrduPoint.com

Amsterdam To Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

The Netherlands has made "a very important step" to expel about a dozen Russian diplomats, the minister said, as quoted by the NOS public broadcaster.

The expelled diplomats will have to leave within two weeks, he added.

The Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will need to close down this coming Tuesday, the minister said, adding that the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also close on Monday.

The minister said that Russia was delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Amsterdam St. Petersburg Netherlands

Recent Stories

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best ha ..

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best haul at T20 World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in tit ..

Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in title race

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Tro ..

Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Troops to Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 England edge India despite Thakur's career-best ha ..

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best haul at T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.