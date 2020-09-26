UrduPoint.com
An-26 Crash In Kharkiv Region Caused By Engine Failure - Reports

Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The crash of the An-26 military aircraft in the Kharkiv Region was caused by an engine failure, local newspaper depo.ua reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

On Friday evening, Ukrainian military transport plane An-26 crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv Region.

According to the country's interior ministry, there were 28 people on board: 21 cadets and seven crew members. According to the latest information, 22 people were killed, two were seriously injured, the fate of four people remained unknown.

"The engine failed. He [the commander of the plane] said it 'on the air.' He said on the radion that there were some problems with the engine," the source said.

According to the agency's interlocutor, the aircraft's commander is a 30-year-old major from Chuguev. The officer was killed in the crash.

