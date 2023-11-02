Open Menu

Antuna Keeps Cruz Azul Playoff Hopes Flickering

Published November 02, 2023

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Uriel Antuna scored one goal and set up another as Cruz Azul kept alive their playoff hopes with a 2-0 home victory over Juarez in Mexico's Liga MX on Thursday.

Angel Sepulveda gave the hosts the lead with a calm finish to the bottom-left corner after Antuna's cross and the latter doubled the advantage from close range following a Rodrigo Huescas through ball.

The result leaves Cruz Azul a point behind Juarez, who are currently clinging to the last playoff slot with two match days remaining.

The top four teams will automatically advance to the quarterfinals while the fifth to 12th-ranked sides will play a single match hosted by the higher seed to progress in the playoffs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jesus Casiano and Erick Sanchez were on target in Pachuca's 2-0 away win over Atlas.

