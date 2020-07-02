UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes On Houthi Positions In Sanaa - Source

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Arab coalition has carried out airstrikes on positions of the Shia Houthi rebels in Sanaa, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on early Thursday.

"The coalition aviation has carried out [two] airstrikes on the positions of Ansar Allah [Houthis] ... in the western part of Sanaa," the source said.

Two other airstrikes have been carried out on the northern part of the Yemeni capital, the source added.

According to the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster, two people have been killed and four more injured as a result of the coalition's airstrikes on the province of Sadah.

A group of Arab nations meddled in the conflict in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in its struggle with the Houthi rebels.

