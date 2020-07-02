UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes On Houthi Positions In Sanaa - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:07 PM

The Arab coalition has carried out airstrikes on positions of the Shia Houthi rebels in Sanaa, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on early Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Arab coalition has carried out airstrikes on positions of the Shia Houthi rebels in Sanaa, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on early Thursday.

"The coalition aviation has carried out [two] airstrikes on the positions of the Ansar Allah [Houthis] ... in the western part of Sanaa," the source said.

Two other airstrikes have been carried out on the northern part of the Yemeni capital, the source added.

According to the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster, two people have been killed and four more injured as a result of the coalition's airstrikes on the province of Sadah.

On Wednesday, the Houthis said that the Saudi-led coalition has carried out 57 strikes on Sanaa on that day.

The movement said the coalition would face revenge following these attacks.

"In light of the ongoing blockade, the criminal airstrikes on the capital of Sanaa and some other provinces amid the Arab and global silence are underway, which gives our people a right to respond. Our army will respond with greater operations," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdessalam wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

A group of Arab nations meddled in the conflict in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in its struggle with the Houthi rebels.

