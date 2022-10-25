BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez discussed with a Chinese company the construction of railways in a number of Argentine provinces, the president's office said on Monday.

"President Alberto Fernandez met this afternoon with the head of China Railway International Group (CRIG) to evaluate various infrastructure, energy and technology projects within the framework of Argentina's accession to China's Belt and Road Initiative," the statement said.

Argentina and China discussed such projects as the modernization and electrification of the suburban railway service, the construction of roads between the provinces of Chaco and Corrientes, and Santa Fe and Entre Rios.

China Railway International Limited (CRIG) is part of China Railway Group Limited, the largest engineering and construction group in China specializing in the construction of railways and tunnels. The company is operating projects in 17 countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's international project seeking to promote cooperation between Beijing and over 60 of its trading partners in Asia, Africa and Europe. In February, Argentina announced it will join the Chinese Belt and Road trade initiative and receive funding worth $23.7 billion for various projects from Beijing.