UrduPoint.com

Argentina, China Discuss Railway Construction Projects - President's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Argentina, China Discuss Railway Construction Projects - President's Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez discussed with a Chinese company the construction of railways in a number of Argentine provinces, the president's office said on Monday.

"President Alberto Fernandez met this afternoon with the head of China Railway International Group (CRIG) to evaluate various infrastructure, energy and technology projects within the framework of Argentina's accession to China's Belt and Road Initiative," the statement said.

Argentina and China discussed such projects as the modernization and electrification of the suburban railway service, the construction of roads between the provinces of Chaco and Corrientes, and Santa Fe and Entre Rios.

China Railway International Limited (CRIG) is part of China Railway Group Limited, the largest engineering and construction group in China specializing in the construction of railways and tunnels. The company is operating projects in 17 countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's international project seeking to promote cooperation between Beijing and over 60 of its trading partners in Asia, Africa and Europe. In February, Argentina announced it will join the Chinese Belt and Road trade initiative and receive funding worth $23.7 billion for various projects from Beijing.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Europe China Company Road Corrientes Santa Fe Entre Rios Beijing Argentina February From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

2 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

2 hours ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.