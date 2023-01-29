Argentina, Latin America Not Considering Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Fernandez

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Argentina and other Latin American countries are not planning to send any weapons to Ukraine, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said.

"Argentina and Latin America are not going to, do not intend to send weapons to either Ukraine or any other conflict zone," Fernandez said on Saturday, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is currently on an official visit to Argentina.

The Argentine president added that his country hopes that peace can be restored in Ukraine as soon as possible.