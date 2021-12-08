Argentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez feels good after receiving a booster dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Argentine Dmitry Feoktistov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Russian delegation of businessmen led by the Russian Direct Investment Fund arrived in Argentina to meet with Fernandez. The Russian ambassador also took part in the event.

"He (Fernandez) has said that he feels great. There are no problems," Feoktistov said.

According to the ambassador, Fernandez confirmed that Sputnik V is the most effective and safest vaccine against COVID-19 despite contracting the virus after receiving the second dose.

The ambassador added that the delegation thanked the Argentine president for his personal efforts to promote the Russian vaccine in the region, as well as in the whole world.

Fernandez received a booster dose of Sputnik V vaccine on Monday. Earlier in the day, Argentina approved Sputnik Light as a stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose.

Argentina was one of the first countries to register the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices approved the vaccine based on Russian data without any additional clinical trials in Argentina. Sputnik V became one of the key vaccines used in the country during the vaccination campaign.