Open Menu

Armenia Ratifies Agreement With Georgia On Visa-Free Travel Using ID Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Armenia Ratifies Agreement With Georgia on Visa-Free Travel Using ID Cards

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Armenian parliament, at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, ratified an agreement with Georgia on mutual visa-free travel for both countries' citizens using identification cards, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A total of 64 lawmakers out of 107 voted for the ratification of the document.

In line with the agreement, the two countries' nationals are allowed to enter, stay and travel in transit visa-free for periods not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period, using ordinary, service, diplomatic passports and ID cards.

The deal was earlier ratified by the Georgian side.

Related Topics

Parliament Georgia Agreement

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

3 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

3 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

3 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

3 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

3 hours ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

3 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

3 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

3 hours ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World