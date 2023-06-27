Armenia Ratifies Agreement With Georgia on Visa-Free Travel Using ID Cards

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Armenian parliament, at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, ratified an agreement with Georgia on mutual visa-free travel for both countries' citizens using identification cards, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A total of 64 lawmakers out of 107 voted for the ratification of the document.

In line with the agreement, the two countries' nationals are allowed to enter, stay and travel in transit visa-free for periods not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period, using ordinary, service, diplomatic passports and ID cards.

The deal was earlier ratified by the Georgian side.