Japanese Animated Comedy "Spy X Family Code: White" Leads Chinese Box Office
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Japanese animated comedy "Spy x Family Code: White" topped the box office in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film grossed 35.24 million Yuan (about 4.96 million U.S. Dollars) on its release day on the mainland.
It was followed by "Howl's Moving Castle," a restored version of the 2004 masterpiece by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki. It raked in 17.93 million yuan on Tuesday.
Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily earning of 17.55 million yuan in box office revenue.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 92.44 million yuan on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From World
-
Southern China road collapse kills at least 196 minutes ago
-
Pakistan academics sow seeds of cross-border agricultural cooperation7 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's online shopping grows in March7 minutes ago
-
Traumatized Gazans bracing for feared Israel's full-scale assault on Rafah7 minutes ago
-
Passenger surge boosts financial recovery of Australia's major airports: report7 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's export grows for 7th month in April7 minutes ago
-
China's trade with other BRICS members up 11.3 pct in Q17 minutes ago
-
April temperatures in Bangladesh hottest on record7 minutes ago
-
Foreigner hotel stays in Japan jump 68 pct to record high in March7 minutes ago
-
UK local polls could determine PM Sunak's fate17 minutes ago
-
Heatwave engulfs Bangladesh with record temperature since 198917 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's average hourly earnings up 5.2 pct annually17 minutes ago