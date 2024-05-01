Japanese animated comedy "Spy x Family Code: White" leads Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Japanese animated comedy "Spy x Family Code: White" topped the box office in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 35.24 million Yuan (about 4.96 million U.S. Dollars) on its release day on the mainland.

It was followed by "Howl's Moving Castle," a restored version of the 2004 masterpiece by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki. It raked in 17.93 million yuan on Tuesday.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily earning of 17.55 million yuan in box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 92.44 million yuan on Tuesday.