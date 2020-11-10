UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's 17 Opposition Parties Plan To Hold Rally In Yerevan On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Armenia's 17 Opposition Parties Plan to Hold Rally in Yerevan on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenia's 17 opposition political parties plan to hold a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday to protest the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, they said in a joint statement, released on the website of the Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) party.

The opposition parties qualified the peace deal as "the most shameful page in our history.

"

"An anti-national agreement was signed behind the back of soldiers who shed blood defending the land and the statehood on the front line, and behind our backs. Our unity, and prevention of internal strife and provocations is urgently needed. Tomorrow, on November 11, at 13:00 [09:00 GMT], we will convene a rally on the Freedom Square, where we will brief you on the current situation," the parties said.

Related Topics

Protest Yerevan Armenia November Agreement Blood Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

18 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

36 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.