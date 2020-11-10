(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenia's 17 opposition political parties plan to hold a rally in Yerevan on Wednesday to protest the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, they said in a joint statement, released on the website of the Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) party.

The opposition parties qualified the peace deal as "the most shameful page in our history.

"

"An anti-national agreement was signed behind the back of soldiers who shed blood defending the land and the statehood on the front line, and behind our backs. Our unity, and prevention of internal strife and provocations is urgently needed. Tomorrow, on November 11, at 13:00 [09:00 GMT], we will convene a rally on the Freedom Square, where we will brief you on the current situation," the parties said.