Man With Knife Wounds Several In Swiss Town: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A man armed with a knife wounded six people in the streets of the northern Swiss town of Zofingen on Wednesday before being detained, police said.
Some of the victims suffered serious wounds, police said. But they did not immediately release details on the attacker, who they said had suffered self-inflicted injuries, or his motives.
The man first lashed out at a passer-by at the railway station in the town of 12,000 people in the Aargau canton, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) west of Zurich, police said in a statement.
He then wounded several people seemingly at random before entering a house, police added.
Police said in a social media message that six people in all had been attacked.
After two hours of negotiations with a specialised team, the man was arrested, police said.
The suspect had injured himself and was initially taken to hospital, said Bernhard Graser, a police spokesman.
Graser told the Zofinger Tagblatt newspaper that the attacker's injuries were self-inflicted.
Police have called for witnesses to share video or photos that may be useful for their investigation.
The Aargauer Zeitung newspaper quoted one man as saying his pregnant wife had been among those attacked. She was cut in the face but her life was not threatened.
Images shown by Aargauer Zeitung showed a large deployment of police and emergency vehicles. The security forces had assault rifles and bullet-proof vests.
A police helicopter landed on a nearby sports field, causing the local youth football team to cut short a training session, the newspaper said.
Recent Stories
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..
More Stories From World
-
US to go ahead with $1 bln in new arms to Israel despite Rafah concerns: Reports35 minutes ago
-
Curran signs off IPL 2024 with starring role for Punjab55 minutes ago
-
Man with knife wounds several in Swiss town: police1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis2 hours ago
-
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp2 hours ago
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis3 hours ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity3 hours ago
-
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season3 hours ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June3 hours ago
-
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM3 hours ago
-
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments3 hours ago
-
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister3 hours ago