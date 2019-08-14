UrduPoint.com
Arms Control To Dominate Agenda Of Russia-US Talks In Future - Ambassador Huntsman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

Arms Control to Dominate Agenda of Russia-US Talks in Future - Ambassador Huntsman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Arms control issues will dominate the agenda of Russia-US talks in the future, US Ambassador Jon Huntsman said Wednesday.

"Not so long ago, I was in Sochi with Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo at a meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and some of his senior advisers, at which we discussed the plan for further action; now we are expanding our strategic dialogue, so I think this topic will become a central component of our talks in the future," Huntsman said in an interview with Ekho Moskvy radio.

