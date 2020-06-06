Roughly 1,000 people took to streets of Italy's city of Genoa on Saturday to participate in a rally against racism and police brutality, a Sputnik correspondent has reported

Many Italian cities are holding manifestations over the weekend in support of the US protest movement that followed the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in the custody of US law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on May 25.

In Genoa, about 1,000 protesters chanted "There is only one humanity � it is our identity" and held a moment of silence to honor the memory of Floyd.

Manifestations in Italy are organized by "Razzismo Brutta Storia", "Abba Vive" and "Black Lives Matter" movements.

A video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on May 26. The images of the incident that led to Floyd's death triggered a wave of violent and non-violent protests that began in the United States' Minneapolis and has since spread to the rest of the country, and then, across the globe.

In Italy, Bologna, Florence, Turin, Naples, Palermo and Genoa are holding rallies on Saturday. Demonstrations in Milan and Rome are planned for Sunday.