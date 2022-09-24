UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Civilian Killed, 3 Injured In Shelling Of Donetsk City Center - DPR Head

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

At Least 1 Civilian Killed, 3 Injured in Shelling of Donetsk City Center - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a shelling of Donetsk city center by Ukrainian forces, the head of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Saturday.

"There are three injured and one dead," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24, adding that there were two waves of attacks on the city initiated by Kiev so far.

The shelling of Donetsk is an attempt to disrupt the referendum on joining Russia in the region, Pushilin noted.

The breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions under Russian control, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The representatives of the regions stated that their accession to Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice, which is necessary in the face of constant acts of aggression by Ukraine and NATO, which supplies weapons to kill civilians.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to their calls for help in fencing off Ukrainian attacks.

