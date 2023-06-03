UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Killed, 2 Missing, Nearly 30 Injured In Japan Due To Typhoon Mawar - Reports

Published June 03, 2023

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Torrential rains brought by typhoon Mawar killed at least one person, left two missing and almost 30 injured in parts of Japan, media reported on Saturday.

A total of 12 people suffered injuries in Kanagawa prefecture, with eight and two victims in Okinawa and Chiba prefectures, respectively, the NHK broadcaster reported. The prefectures of Shizuoka, Tochigi, Wakayama, Mie, Aichi, Yamanashi and Tokyo reported one injured person each.

At least 178 houses in 12 prefectures have been damaged in flooding caused by heavy rains, the report added.

Typhoon Mawar has now weakened to a tropical storm and is passing south of the main Japanese island of Honshu. As the storm is slowly moving northeast, the heavy rains tend to linger over the same place. As of Saturday morning, 497.5 millimeters (19.6 inches) of precipitation fell in Shizuoka prefecture, 419 millimeters in Aichi, 385 millimeters in Wakayama and 260.5 millimeters in Saitama prefecture.

