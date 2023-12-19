At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the powerful and shallow tremor wreaked havoc in Gansu province, resulting in 105 reported fatalities, while the neighboring province of Qinghai, specifically the city of Haidong, reported 11 deaths and 100 injuries.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) In a tragic turn of events, northwest China was struck by a devastating earthquake, claiming the lives of at least 118 people and leaving numerous others injured as buildings collapsed, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The seismic disturbance, registered at a magnitude of 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, originated near the Gansu-Qinghai border, causing considerable damage, including the collapse of houses. As rescue efforts are underway, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to expedite search and relief operations, emphasizing the safety of survivors and their property.

This recent seismic event adds to a series of earthquakes in China, underscoring the periodic nature of such incidents.

In August, eastern China experienced a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, resulting in injuries and building collapses. In September 2022, Sichuan province faced a 6.6-magnitude quake, leading to nearly 100 casualties. The haunting memory of the 7.9-magnitude earthquake in 2008, which claimed over 87,000 lives, including thousands of school pupils, remains etched in the nation's history.

The challenging aftermath of the earthquake is exacerbated by freezing temperatures across northern China, disrupting power and water supplies in local villages. Emergency services, depicted in images from CCTV, are navigating snow-lined highways to reach affected areas. Rescue personnel, clad in overalls, are working tirelessly to sift through debris and assist casualties.