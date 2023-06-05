UrduPoint.com

At Least 16 Died, 19 Got Poisoning From Alcohol In Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:49 PM

At Least 16 Died, 19 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - Governor

At least 16 people died and another 19 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) At least 16 people died and another 19 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday.

Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that cases of poisoning from the drink "Mr. Cider" were registered on June 3-5 in Dimitrovgrad and Ulyanovsk.

"According to the latest information, 35 people were injured: 25 in Dimitrovgrad, nine in Ulyanovsk, one in Novaya Malykla. At least 16 people have died, 14 patients are in hospital in Dimitrovgrad, three are in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Center for Specialized Types of Medical Care, one person is in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Hospital, and one is Central Clinical Medical and Sanitary Unit of Ulyanovsk.

Doctors are fighting for everyone's life," Russkikh said on Telegram.

Later, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, said that she instructed all regional departments to find and take out of circulation all "Mr. Cider" products.

Police in Russia's Samara Region said that they detained a truck with a delivery invoice for 18,000 liters of alcoholic beverages under the brand "Mr. Cider," and a search is being carried out at the address of the warehouse indicated in the documents.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Russia Died Dimitrovgrad Ulyanovsk Samara June All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

5 seconds ago
 ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for ..

ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for World Games Berlin 2023

13 seconds ago
 CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector suppo ..

CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector support for UAE&#039;s hosting of C ..

22 seconds ago
 Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive gran ..

Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive grant, guidance and place at clima ..

31 seconds ago
 Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 fo ..

Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 for second consecutive year

38 seconds ago
 GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement an ..

GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.