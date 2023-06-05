At least 16 people died and another 19 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) At least 16 people died and another 19 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday.

Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that cases of poisoning from the drink "Mr. Cider" were registered on June 3-5 in Dimitrovgrad and Ulyanovsk.

"According to the latest information, 35 people were injured: 25 in Dimitrovgrad, nine in Ulyanovsk, one in Novaya Malykla. At least 16 people have died, 14 patients are in hospital in Dimitrovgrad, three are in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Center for Specialized Types of Medical Care, one person is in the Ulyanovsk Regional Clinical Hospital, and one is Central Clinical Medical and Sanitary Unit of Ulyanovsk.

Doctors are fighting for everyone's life," Russkikh said on Telegram.

Later, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, said that she instructed all regional departments to find and take out of circulation all "Mr. Cider" products.

Police in Russia's Samara Region said that they detained a truck with a delivery invoice for 18,000 liters of alcoholic beverages under the brand "Mr. Cider," and a search is being carried out at the address of the warehouse indicated in the documents.