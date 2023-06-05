UrduPoint.com

At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol In Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - Governor

At least 16 people died and another 35 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) At least 16 people died and another 35 got poisoning from surrogate alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Alexey Russkikh said on Monday.

Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that cases of poisoning from the drink "Mr. Cider" were registered on June 3-5 in Dimitrovgrad and Ulyanovsk.

"According to the latest information, 35 people were injured: 25 in Dimitrovgrad, nine in Ulyanovsk, one in Novaya Malykla. At least 16 people have died, 14 patients are in hospital... Doctors are fighting for everyone's life," Russkikh said on Telegram.

Later, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, said that she instructed all regional departments to find and take out of circulation all "Mr. Cider" products.

