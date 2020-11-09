UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 26 Dead In Honduras Amid Floods Caused By Hurricane Eta - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 AM

At Least 26 Dead in Honduras Amid Floods Caused by Hurricane Eta - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) At least 26 people have died in Honduras as a result of flooding caused by tropical storm Eta, six others remain missing, the local La Tribuna newspaper reports.

More than 65,900 people remain cut off from communications in Honduras, while almost 27,000 have been evacuated from their homes amid the flooding, La Tribuna reported on Sunday.

At least 26 people have died and at least six remain missing amid heavy rains and flooding that occurred in the north of Honduras, the newspaper said.

Landslides have destroyed 49 houses, while 140 buildings were seriously damaged. More than 20 bridges were destroyed.

Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week, it has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. The storm has caused severe flooding in several countries, including Honduras, where a total of 1.7 million people are believed to have been affected.

Related Topics

Storm Died Honduras Sunday From Million Rains Depression

Recent Stories

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

5 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

9 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

9 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

10 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

10 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.