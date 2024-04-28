Open Menu

Togo Split Over Controversial Reform On Eve Of Vote

Published April 28, 2024

Togo split over controversial reform on eve of vote

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Togo on Monday holds legislative elections after a highly divisive constitutional reform that opponents say paves the way for President Faure Gnassingbe to further extend his family's decades-long grip on power.

At the helm of the small West African country for nearly 20 years, Faure Gnassingbe succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for almost four decades.

Critics say the political dynasty's hold on the small West African nation will be extended by the reform.

People in the streets of the seaside capital Lome were split over the election, the role of Togo's leader, and who it should be.

Building painter Komlan Gato said he hoped the vote could usher in a new leader but was unsure about the fairness of the ballot.

"I am certain that if these elections are transparent, there will be change in this country. We are tired of seeing the same family in power," he said.

"I was born in January 1970 and I only know the Gnassingbe family in power."

