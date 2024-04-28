Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Sandstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China renews blue alert for sandstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) -- China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northwestern parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, drifting sand and dust are expected to blow across parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu and Qinghai, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in Xinjiang will even experience strong sandstorms, the center said.

People have been advised to take precautions against wind and sandstorms, according to the center.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Mongolia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

13 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

13 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

13 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

13 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

13 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

13 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

13 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World