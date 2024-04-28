Open Menu

Indonesia's Ibu Volcano Erupts, Ash Up To 3.5 Km

Published April 28, 2024

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted early Sunday, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

PVMBG reported that the volcano erupted at around 00:37 a.m.

local time for about 206 seconds, throwing ash up to 3,500 meters above its peak.

Standing as high as 1,325 meters above sea level, Ibu volcano is classified as in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV.

PVMBG called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 kilometers from the crater.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.

