UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 42 Killed In Western Cameroon Landslide

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

At least 42 killed in Western Cameroon landslide

At least 42 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble after a landslide incident in western Cameroon, local media reported

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 42 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble after a landslide incident in western Cameroon, local media reported.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday in Gouache neighborhood in the city of Bafoussam, 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital Yaounde.

According to the state-run CRTV, the landslide was caused by heavy rains that hit Bafoussam for several days.

Cameroon President Paul Biya expressed his condolences to families of the victims.

''I heard with emotion, the death of several compatriots, following a landslide occurred at Gouache 4 district in Bafoussam.

"In this tragic circumstance, I address my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,'' he said in a statement.

This landslide follows recent floods in the Far North Region that have been accompanied by destruction of farm land and property, said CRTV.

Related Topics

Bafoussam Yaounde Cameroon Media From Rains

Recent Stories

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

6 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

27 seconds ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

30 seconds ago

District Art competition held

32 seconds ago

KP minister inspects water conservation projects i ..

33 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,70 ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.