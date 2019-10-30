At least 42 killed in Western Cameroon landslide

At least 42 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble after a landslide incident in western Cameroon, local media reported

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 42 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble after a landslide incident in western Cameroon, local media reported.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday in Gouache neighborhood in the city of Bafoussam, 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital Yaounde.

According to the state-run CRTV, the landslide was caused by heavy rains that hit Bafoussam for several days.

Cameroon President Paul Biya expressed his condolences to families of the victims.

''I heard with emotion, the death of several compatriots, following a landslide occurred at Gouache 4 district in Bafoussam.

"In this tragic circumstance, I address my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,'' he said in a statement.

This landslide follows recent floods in the Far North Region that have been accompanied by destruction of farm land and property, said CRTV.