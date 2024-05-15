Paris Holocaust Memorial Hit With Red Hand Graffiti
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A French Jewish organisation on Tuesday condemned a "hateful rallying cry against Jews" and Paris authorities filed a criminal complaint after red hand graffiti was painted onto France's Holocaust Memorial.
"The Wall of the Righteous at the Shoah (Holocaust) Memorial was vandalised overnight," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement, calling it an "unspeakable act".
Around 20 of the hand symbols were found beneath the wall at the memorial in central Paris honouring individuals who saved Jews from persecution during the 1940-44 Nazi occupation of France.
May 14 marks the anniversary of the first major round-up of French Jews under the Nazis in 1941.
It was "despicable" to target the Holocaust Memorial, Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, calling the act a "hateful rallying cry against Jews".
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the act as one of "odious anti-Semitism".
The vandalism "damages the memory" both of those who saved Jews in the Holocaust and the victims, he wrote on X.
"The (French) Republic, as always, will remain steadfast in the face of odious anti-Semitism," he added.
Meanwhile, the Union of Jewish Students in France (UEJF) condemned what it called "support for massacres of Jews".
Workers were on the scene to remove the graffiti by late morning on Tuesday, an AFP photographer saw.
Around 10 other spots, including schools and nurseries, around the historic Marais district home to many Jews were similarly tagged, central Paris district mayor Ariel Weil told AFP.
Hidalgo said she had reported the graffiti to prosecutors as a possible anti-Semitic act.
- Rise in anti-Semitic acts -
France has the largest Jewish population of any country outside Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's largest Muslim community.
The country has been on high alert for anti-Semitic acts since Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel and the state's campaign of reprisals in Gaza in the months since.
In March, interior ministry figures showed a "marked acceleration" in crimes and misdemeanours "committed because of the ethnicity, nationality, supposed race or religion" of the victim between October 7 and the end of 2023 -- twice as many as in the same period the previous year.
While those figures were not broken down by religion or ethnicity, the CRIF had in January released data showing a quadrupling of anti-Semitic acts.
Earlier this month, students briefly occupied high-profile universities including elite Paris institution Sciences Po in an echo of American campus protests against the Gaza war.
Some of the students painted their hands red in what they said was a call for a ceasefire.
"To all who said the red hands weren't an anti-Semitic symbol, here they are plastered on the Wall of the Righteous," government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot wrote on X.
cg-pyv/tgb/sjw/rox/rlp
X
Recent Stories
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
More Stories From World
-
Floods unite Brazilians in solidarity despite political rift9 minutes ago
-
Quarter of Gazans displaced again as fighting rages north to south29 minutes ago
-
Biden sharply hikes US tariffs on Chinese EVs and chips29 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia after parliament passes 'foreign influence' law29 minutes ago
-
Massive manhunt after French prison officers killed, inmate escapes in ambush29 minutes ago
-
In big change, Google to use AI-generated answers in search results1 hour ago
-
Emergency blackouts introduced across Ukraine1 hour ago
-
McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica1 hour ago
-
Duran double salvages draw for Aston Villa against Liverpool2 hours ago
-
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy3 hours ago
-
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardment3 hours ago
-
Record 76mn people displaced worldwide, says monitor4 hours ago