Open Menu

Massive Manhunt After French Prison Officers Killed, Inmate Escapes In Ambush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Massive manhunt after French prison officers killed, inmate escapes in ambush

Incarville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) French police were on Tuesday hunting for a group of gunmen who killed two prison officers in an attack at a motorway toll that freed a convict linked to gangland drug killings.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed that everything would be done to find those behind the attack, with the inmate also still at large as well as those who helped him escape.

Two prison officers were killed in the attack and three others wounded, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

Another was fighting for his life in hospital and two more were receiving critical care, she said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France.

The inmate was being transported after being questioned by a judge in the regional centre of Rouen in Normandy back to his prison in the town of Evreux.

The prosecutor said the prison van was rammed head-on by a stolen Peugeot vehicle as it went through the toll crossing.

But the prison vehicle was also followed by an Audi from which gunmen emerged who shot at both vehicles in the prison convoy.

"Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of this crime," Macron wrote on X.

"We will be uncompromising," he added, describing the attack as a "shock".

French television channels broadcast footage of the attack taken by surveillance cameras at the toll, showing the vehicle colliding head on with the prison van.

In the video, the doors of the car are flung open and several gunmen dressed in black emerge. A firefight ensues and one individual appears to be guided away from the van by the gunmen.

A vehicle believed to have been used by the attackers was later found as a burned-out wreck at a different location.

Related Topics

Attack Police Motorway France Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Rouen Paris Van TV From Audi Peugeot

Recent Stories

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

2 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

2 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

2 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

3 hours ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

3 hours ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

3 hours ago
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

3 hours ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

3 hours ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

3 hours ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

2 hours ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

3 hours ago
 Finance minister meets PBC delegation

Finance minister meets PBC delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World