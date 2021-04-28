At least five die in Chad anti-junta protests: prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

At least five people were killed Tuesday during protests in Chad against a junta that took power after the death of longserving leader Idriss Deby Itno, prosecutors told AFP

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed Tuesday during protests in Chad against a junta that took power after the death of longserving leader Idriss Deby Itno, prosecutors told AFP.

"There were four deaths in N'Djamena," including "one killed by the demonstrators", the capital's prosecutor Youssouf Tom said.

One person was killed in the country's second city Moundou, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the south, another prosecutor said.