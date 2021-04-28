UrduPoint.com
At Least Five Die In Chad Anti-junta Protests: Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:43 AM

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed Tuesday during protests in Chad against a junta that took power after the death of longserving leader Idriss Deby Itno, prosecutors told AFP.

"There were four deaths in N'Djamena," including "one killed by the demonstrators", the capital's prosecutor Youssouf Tom said.

One person was killed in the country's second city Moundou, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the south, another prosecutor said.

