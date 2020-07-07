Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward for Information on Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspects in the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old girl over the weekend, the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta said in a release on Monday.

"The Atlanta Police Department needs your help catching a violent criminal," the release posted on Facebook said. "Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect."

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta explained that police officers were dispatched on Sunday night in response to a call of a person being shot. The caller said the victim was being transported to the Atlanta Medical Center.

"Upon arrival at Atlanta Medical Center, officers met with the occupants of the vehicle and determined the shooting victim was an eight-year-old female," the release said.

"The child received treatment at the hospital, but did not survive her injuries."

The police noted the preliminary investigation determined that the girl, Secoriea Turner, was in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when they confronted by a group of armed individuals who blocked the entrance for the vehicle to park.

"At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside. The driver then drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help," the release said.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the suspects, the release added.