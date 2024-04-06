Open Menu

ATP US Clay Court Championship Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:10 AM

ATP US Clay Court Championship results - collated

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Friday's results from the ATP US Clay Court Championship (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Ben Shelton (USA x1) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (11/9)

Tomás Etcheverry (ARG x4) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-3, 0-1, retired

Frances Tiafoe (USA x3) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x6) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4

Luciano Darderi (ITA) bt Marcos Giron (USA x7) 6-0, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Thompson Brandon Ita From Court

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

9 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

10 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

10 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

10 hours ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

9 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

9 hours ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

9 hours ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

9 hours ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

10 hours ago

More Stories From World