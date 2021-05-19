UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attacks Risk Preparations For Nigeria's 2023 Vote: Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:22 AM

Attacks risk preparations for Nigeria's 2023 vote: official

Attacks on Nigerian election offices are putting at risk early preparations for the country's 2023 general election, the electoral body said

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Attacks on Nigerian election offices are putting at risk early preparations for the country's 2023 general election, the electoral body said.

Political jostling has already begun in President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC) and the main opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) to see who may replace him after two terms at the helm of the West African state.

At least four local offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been attacked by unknown assailants in the last month, with some electoral material, buildings and vehicles burnt or damaged.

"For us, we don't know the motives, and it is a huge setback (for) our preparation for some of the off-season elections we have and the 2023 elections," INEC commissioner on voter education, Festus Okoye, told local television late on Monday.

The INEC announced in April the 2023 general election was scheduled for Saturday, February 18 and it will lay out the full election plan before the end of the year.

Okoye told AFP a local INEC office in southern Akwa Ibom state was attacked at the start of May as well as an office in Ohafia in southeast Abia State and an office in southeast Enugu State.

On Sunday, the INEC headquarters in Enugu was also attacked.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Nigeria's southeast has seen a surge in attacks on police and prisons that authorities have blamed on separatists who want more independence for the indigenous Igbo people in the region.

The separatist Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB movement has denied involvement on several occassions.

Buhari, first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, has come under pressure over his government's response to the country's growing insecurity.

Nigeria's armed forces are battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a surge in bandit attacks and mass kidnapping in the northeast and the spate of violence against police in the south.

Related Topics

Election Police Kidnapping Education APC Vehicles Enugu Independence Nigeria February April May Congress Sunday 2015 2019 TV All Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

26 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

41 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.