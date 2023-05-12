Attempted Attack With Explosives Against Military Foiled in Belarus - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) A truck driver has attempted to attack Belarus military taking part in the reinforcement of the country's border with Ukraine with an explosive device, the Defense Ministry of Belarus said on Friday.

"Yesterday evening, on a section of the M5 highway (connecting Minsk and Gomel in southeastern Belarus) a driver of a heavy truck attempted to attack a group of servicepeople participating in reinforcement of some areas of the state border with an explosive device made of pyrotechnics. After the attack, the driver tried to flee," the ministry stated on social media.

By the military's efforts, the truck was blocked and the driver, 51, was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies, the ministry said.

"The driver's actions show signs of extremism," the statement read.

None of the servicepeople was harmed, the ministry added.