Aussies Warned To Brace For 'severe Impact' Of Cyclone Kirrily
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A tropical low in the Coral Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclone late Monday night, with Aussies warned to brace for "severe impact," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday.
The weather agency said it has been keeping track of a slow-moving tropical low-pressure system off the northeast coast of Queensland that will continue to strengthen into a tropical cyclone over the next 24 hours, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Cyclone Kirrily is likely to intensify into a category three before it crosses the Queensland coast between Cairns and Mackay on Wednesday.
On the other hand, all mainland states and territories besides Canberra and Victoria were issued with heatwave warnings as temperatures soared from Sunday.
Sydney is due to experience the year's hottest day so far, with the mercury skyrocketing to 37C (98.6F) while temperature is likely to rise up to 40C (104F) in Penrith.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's capital Auckland on Sunday experienced its fifth-hottest day on record while other parts of the country are bracing for rains and thunderstorms as a tropical cyclone strengthens near Australia.
The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research Sunday said that Auckland had also notched up its hottest day in four years, reaching 29.7C (85.5F), according to local English daily New Zealand Herald.
