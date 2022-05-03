UrduPoint.com

Austin Says Will See Chinese Counterpart Wei At Shangri-La Security Dialogue In June

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Austin Says Will See Chinese Counterpart Wei at Shangri-La Security Dialogue in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that he looks forward to working with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, in the near future and will surely see him at the Shangri-La Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Singapore from June 10-12.

"We both want to make sure that we work together to promote security and stability in the region, and so I look forward to again engaging him in the not-too-distant future. I'm sure I'll see him at the Shangri-La Dialogue coming up in June," Austin said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Austin in April spoke with National Defense Minister Wei as a follow-up to a call between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. The two leaders spoke about issues including the US-China relationship and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, convened by the Institute for Strategic Studies, is an annual event designed to allow heads of state and top defense officials to meet in person to discuss security challenges. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Russia China Pentagon Singapore Austin April June 2020 Event From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

11 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

20 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

20 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

20 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.