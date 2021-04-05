Australian couple released from house arrest in Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :An Australian couple was released from house arrest in Myanmar and allowed to leave the country, as protests against the military junta continued Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's experiment with democracy.

Business consultants Matthew O'Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, tried to leave the country on a relief flight in late March but were barred from departing and placed under house arrest.

"I am of course incredibly relieved to have been released and to be on my way home with my husband Matt," Avery said in a statement.

"Even though I knew that I had done nothing wrong it was very stressful being held under house arrest for two weeks, not knowing what was going to be the outcome of the questioning." The couple said they were incredibly sad to leave Myanmar, which was their home for eight years, and hope the country stabilises soon.

Canberra's and Ottawa's foreign affairs departments said they had provided support to the couple.

The couple ran a bespoke consultancy business in Yangon.

A third Australian, economist Sean Turnell, was arrested a week after the putsch and remains in custody.

The university professor and adviser to Suu Kyi was the first foreign national arrested following the coup.

He has been charged with a violation of state secret laws, along with Suu Kyi late last month.

More than 2,500 people have been detained since the coup, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. It also recorded the death toll as 564 as of Sunday, as security forces continue to use lethal force against protesters.

Despite six weekend deaths, demonstrators returned to the streets Monday in Mandalay, Yangon, Bago, a small town in Kachin state and Pale township in Sagaing region, according to social media posts.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed and six others were wounded as police cracked down on protesters at Pinlebu, a town in the Sagaing region.

"They (police) did not give any warning. They just came and shot the people," another protester told AFP.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man from Mandalay is recovering after security forces beat him up and burned his arm, which had a tattoo of Suu Kyi, on Sunday night.

"They burned me with a piece of tyre while one soldier held me down. It took about 30 minutes. They grilled my arm like a barbecue," he told AFP, adding he can't eat because his face is swollen.

"They hit my head with a gun and kicked my face and also my back. And then they let me go."