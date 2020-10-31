UrduPoint.com
Austria Brings In Second Virus Shutdown, Curfew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:35 PM

Austria's government announced Saturday a second mass shutdown next week until the end of November along with a curfew which will come into force from 8pm to 6am

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Austria's government announced Saturday a second mass shutdown next week until the end of November along with a curfew which will come into force from 8pm to 6am.

"From midnight on Tuesday until the end of November there will be a second lockdown," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a press conference.

"All events will not be possible. This will affect the sports, cultural and leisure sectors. Hotels will have to close with the exception of work travel and we must also close restaurants and cafes, with the exception of delivery and takeaway services," Kurz said.

