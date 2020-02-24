Austria-Italy Train Service Resumes After Halt Caused by Coronavirus Fears - Operator

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Austria is resuming railway service to and from Italy, the OBB train operator announced shortly after traffic was temporarily suspended amid fears of some passengers being infected with the new coronavirus.

The Austrian Interior Ministry said on Sunday evening that a train heading from Venice to Munich was stopped at the border with Austria (at the Brenner Pass in the Alps) when two passengers appeared to have a fever and were suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

"The official lock on the Brenner was recently lifted," the Austrian OBB train operator said late on Sunday, adding in another tweet that starting "from tomorrow we can drive over the Brenner again according to schedule. Anyone who does not want to go to Italy can cancel their ÖBB ticket to Italy valid through 24.02.2020 free of charge.

"

OBB spokesperson Robert Lechner said on Sunday that train service between Austria and Italy had been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus situation. OBB was informed by the Italian State Railways of two people with a fever on the train going to Munich from Venice, according to the Interior Ministry.

The two passengers reportedly tested negative for coronavirus late on Sunday.

On Sunday, Italy reported the third death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Italy has registered more than 150 coronavirus cases across five of its regions.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said in a Sunday statement that his country was well prepared and that there was no reason to panic, as the Austrian government was taking the situation seriously and was in close coordination with the Italian authorities.