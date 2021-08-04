Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has Not Applied for Asylum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has not applied for asylum in Austria, Harald Soros, a spokesman for the Austrian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Timanovskaya, who had defied her team's order to fly home early from the Tokyo Olympics, landed in Vienna at 3:08 p.m. local time (13:08 GMT).

"No, to date, she has not submitted an application [for asulym]," Soros said.

Upon her arrival in Vienna, Timanovskaya was taken to a safe transit zone, where she is under police protection, the official added. The athlete is expected to fly to Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg confirmed the country's readiness to provide any support to the Belarusian athlete.

"Unfortunately, it is not surprising that even the thought of the Olympics does not stop the Belarusian regime. Our main priority is that Kristina Timanovskaya, who has just landed in Vienna, is safe. This is decisive," Schallenberg said, as quoted by the ministry on Twitter, adding that "whether she finds protection in Poland, Austria or elsewhere ... Austria is ready to help her."

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to hide their poor performance.