Authorities Search Biden Beach Home In Delaware: Lawyer

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :US law enforcement began a search Wednesday of President Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware, his lawyer said, in the latest stage of an operation to track down improperly stored classified documents.

The search in Rehoboth, which attorney Bob Bauer said was done "with the president's full support and cooperation," followed similar searches that turned up small numbers of documents in Biden's home in Wilmington and a former office space in Washington, DC.

The drip of revelations has been a drag on Biden as he celebrates the mid-point in his first term and reportedly prepares to announce he's running for a second.

A special counsel has been appointed by the Justice Department to run an independent investigation, similar to another special counsel overseeing the probe of former president Donald Trump's huge stash of classified documents discovered at his home in Florida.

According to the White House, Biden's problem is down to accidental mistakes in storing documents from a decade ago when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

Unlike Trump, who resisted handing over hundreds of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, Biden says he has cooperated with the authorities ever since the discovery of a handful of classified documents in a former office he used at a think tank in Washington.

A subsequent search by the FBI of his main private home in Wilmington turned up more documents. The Rehoboth property, which he uses much less often, is now the third location to be inspected by the authorities.

In his statement, Bauer said the Justice Department launched the Rehoboth search without "advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.""The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

