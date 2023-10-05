Open Menu

Azerbaijan Says Detained Former Karabakh Separatist President Harutyunyan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Azerbaijan says detained former Karabakh separatist president Harutyunyan

Azerbaijan confirmed Thursday it had detained an ex-president of its recently captured separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which agreed to reintegrate with Azerbaijan in the wake of Baku's lighting offensive last month

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Azerbaijan confirmed Thursday it had detained an ex-president of its recently captured separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which agreed to reintegrate with Azerbaijan in the wake of Baku's lighting offensive last month.

On Wednesday, Armenia's foreign ministry "strongly condemned" Azerbaijan for arresting several separatist leaders from Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's prosecutor general and security service said in a joint statement that Arayik Harutyunyan was detained Tuesday on "suspicion of waging an aggressive war" against Azerbaijan and alleged war crimes.

The 49-year-old headed the separatist government during the 2020 armed conflict between Baku and Yerevan for control of the mountainous enclave and stepped down in early September, shortly before Baku's offensive.

Several senior representatives of Karabakh's former authorities and military command have been detained, including Ruben Vardanyan -- a reported billionaire who headed the region's separatist government between November 2022 and February.

Related Topics

Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan February September November 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates UAE Wind Pr ..

30 seconds ago
 Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investm ..

Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investment, says Petroleum Minister

45 seconds ago
 UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host ..

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

54 seconds ago

LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters on 22nd day recovery campaign

3 minutes ago
 765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in ..

765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in three days

3 minutes ago
 PFA stops production at eight water filtration pla ..

PFA stops production at eight water filtration plants

3 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to b ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial ..

UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Comm ..

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship students

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectl ..

Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectly safe: SBP clarifies

13 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B ..

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission ..

46 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow ..

French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow warning

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World