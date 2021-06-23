UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Sends Invitations to Qatar for Talks to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Bahrain wishes to settle relations with neighboring Qatar and has sent several invitations for Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to visit Manama to resolve the remaining controversial issues, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani said.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain, based on what was agreed in the statement of the Gulf leaders' summit in Al-Ula early this year and out of its good intentions towards the brothers from Qatar, has sent two official invitations to Qatari Foreign Minister  Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani," Alzayani said.

Bahrain also "suggested sending a Qatari delegation to Bahrain for talks to resolve unresolved issues and problems between the two countries and move forward in strengthening the process of joint cooperation in the Persian Gulf and preserving the unity of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf," the minister said in a statement delivered by the Bahrain news Agency (BNA).

