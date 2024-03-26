Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

(@Abdulla99267510)

The incident, which occurred around 1:30 am local time, resulted in the plunge of seven individuals and several vehicles into the Patapsco River below, including a large tractor-trailer.

BALTIMORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News March 26th, 2024) The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States of America, suffered a devastating collapse early this morning following a collision with a ship, the sources said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) swiftly issued a statement alerting commuters to avoid the area, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Interstate lanes in both directions have been closed as authorities work tirelessly to manage the aftermath and redirect traffic. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.