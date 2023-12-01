Bangladesh leave New Zealand in deep trouble in chase of 332

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Bangladesh took three vital wickets to leave New Zealand in deep trouble at 37-3 at tea on the fourth day Friday, after setting the tourists a target of 332 to win the first Test in Sylhet.

Shoriful islam dismissed opener Tom Latham for a duck before the scoreboard was moved and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam swiftly removed danger man Kane Williamson leg-before for 11.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz then got rid of Henry Nicholls for two.

Devon Conway survived the session to go in at the break on 18 alongside Daryl Mitchell, six not out, with New Zealand still needing a daunting 295 runs for an unlikely win.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy earlier added a half-century each after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's ton.

Mushfiqur hit 67 before Mehidy took on the mantle and carried Bangladesh to 338 in the second innings on day four, with the hosts adding 126 runs to their overnight score of 212-3.

Ajaz Patel took the last wicket of Shoriful Islam to finish with 4-148 for New Zealand, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed 2-74.

Tim Southee dismissed Najmul in the second over of the day, after the Bangladesh skipper added just one run to his overnight 104.

Fellow overnight batsman Mushfiqur was trapped leg-before by Patel after he completed his 27th Test fifty.

Between the dismissals of Najmul and Mushfiqur, Sodhi removed debutant Shahadat Hossain for 18.

Nurul Hasan departed for 10 after riding his luck twice. He was given leg-before on eight off Patel, but the decision was overturned as replays indicated an inside edge.

Mitchell dropped him at slip off Glenn Phillips in the next over, before the latter finally had him caught and bowled.

New Zealand cleaned up the last three wickets in less than an hour after the lunch break.