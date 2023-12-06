Bangladesh reeling at 149-8 after rare dismissal

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field as Bangladesh were left reeling on 149-8 at tea on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Taijul islam and Nayeem Hasan were at the crease with both on four at the break at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Mitchell Santner took three wickets while Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips each claimed two for the tourists as they dominated in their bid to level the two-match series.

Mushfiqur top-scored with 35 runs after Bangladesh opted to bat, helping the hosts recover from a dismal 47-4 before his rare dismissal in the second session.

New Zealand appealed against Mushfiqur, who pushed the ball away with his gloves while defending against Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over.

Television umpire Ahsan Raza declared Mushfiqur out after the on-field umpires asked for a check.

England's Leonard Hutton was the only other batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Test cricket, during a match against South Africa at the Oval in 1951.

Mushfiqur's 57-run partnership with Shahadat Hossain helped the hosts recover from the spin demolition of their top order by Santner and Patel.

But after Mushfiqur returned to the pavilion, Phillips dismissed Shahadat (31) and Nurul Hasan (seven) to put Bangladesh into further trouble.

Santner took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who made 20 before edging a catch at slip.

Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan put on 29 runs in the opening stand before a disastrous five overs saw Bangladesh lose four wickets for just 18 runs.

Santner, who came into the side for Ish Sodhi in the tourists' only change, made the breakthrough when Zakir lofted a catch to Kane Williamson at mid-on after making eight runs.

Patel forced Mahmudul to give a catch to Tom Latham at short leg for 14 in the next over.

Tom Blundell then took a sharp catch behind the stumps as Mominul Haque (five) got an inside edge off Patel's next over.

Santner then trapped in-form skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before for nine.

Najmul was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire before the decision was reversed on review.

Bangladesh are chasing a first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps after their 150-run victory in Sylhet last week.

