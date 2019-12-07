UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Tears Down Brick Kilns To Fight Toxic Smog

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 10:50 AM

Bangladesh tears down brick kilns to fight toxic smog

Excavators flanked by Bangladesh riot police are at work demolishing illegal soot-belching brick kilns around the smog-choked capital Dhaka, forcing migrant labourers out of work and back to their villages

Saturia, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Excavators flanked by Bangladesh riot police are at work demolishing illegal soot-belching brick kilns around the smog-choked capital Dhaka, forcing migrant labourers out of work and back to their villages.

Every autumn, following the monsoon rains, Dhaka's brick kilns -- which use coal and wood to fire bricks from clay -- start up again, adding to the emissions pumped out by other heavy industries and the thousands of vehicles on the streets of the capital.

On November 25, an independent air quality monitor pegged Dhaka's air as the most polluted in the world. The next day, the High Court ordered the hundreds of illegal brick factories that surround the city to be closed within two weeks.

Many were built in the past five years as heavy industry and construction fuelled a booming economy.

While authorities say tearing them down will make Dhaka's air more breathable, thousands of kiln workers -- who hail from poor rural regions or coastal areas hit by climate change -- have been left without a job.

Standing beside an excavator as its metal teeth bit into a tall kiln chimney at Saturia, west of the city, magistrate Kazi Tamzid Ahmed ordered police to keep the workers at bay.

"It (the brick kiln) flouted environmental regulations... It is also set up near a school," he told AFP.

The kiln's owner Nazrul islam Nabin pleaded tearfully for the excavator to be stopped, but to no avail.

Some 300 workers were now without a job and would have to head home to their villages on the south coast, he said.

"We sought 15 more days from the authorities, saying we'll pay off the dues of the workers by selling bricks. But they didn't heed our call," he said.

Most workers travel to urban brick kilns during the winter months, where they earn between 300-800 Taka ($3.5 - $9.5) per day, shovelling coal into furnaces or laying brick out to dry in the sun. The money they save keeps them and their families afloat for the rest of the year.

Almost half of the 7,000 kilns across the country are illegal, Bangladesh Brickfield Owners Association secretary Abu Bakar told AFP, employing almost one million people.

The campaign so far has closed at least 25 illegal kilns, Rubina Ferdowshy, the environment department's director told AFP.

The demolitions have "improved Dhaka's air quality," she said. "We now rank much below among the worst polluted cities." By early December Dhaka's air had improved, coming in at 23rd worst among major world cities according to the same monitor.

But for Bishwanath Mallick, who used to work at the Saturia kiln, the improved ranking has come at a price.

"Now, where will I find work? There are only shrimp farms in my village, but they don't need many workers," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Fire World Police Bangladesh Poor Vehicles Job Dhaka Hail Same Price Money November December From Industry Million Court Rains

Recent Stories

DC Lower Dir directs early completion of developme ..

7 minutes ago

Road accident kills two in Dera Murad Jamali

7 minutes ago

US Interrogates 6 Saudi Nationals After Shooting a ..

15 minutes ago

Pearl Harbor veteran to be interred on sunken ship ..

23 minutes ago

Golf: Australian Open third round scores

23 minutes ago

Rape victim set ablaze by five men dies in Dehli h ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.