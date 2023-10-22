Open Menu

Bear Attacks In Japan Increase At Unprecedented Pace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bear attacks in Japan increase at unprecedented pace

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Japan is seeing the number of people attacked by bears in fiscal 2023 increase at an unprecedented pace, local media reported Sunday.

A total of 109 people were hurt, two fatally, between April and September, mostly in the northern part of Japan's main island Honshu, Kyodo news said, citing the environment ministry's preliminary data released in early October.

The number marks the highest for the same period since fiscal 2007 when such monthly statistics became available, the report said.

Attacks have been reported in 15 of Japan's 47 prefectures during the six-month period from April, with around 70 percent of cases in northeastern Japan, according to the data.

By prefecture, Akita had the most victims, with 28 people, followed by Iwate and Fukushima with 27 and 13 people, respectively, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, this year is seeing a poor nut season, forcing bears to venture to greater areas, including near human habitats, to seek food as they prepare for hibernation, it added.

The current record for the highest number of people wounded by the animals, which include Asian black bears and Ussuri brown bears, is 158 in fiscal 2020.

Related Topics

Poor Akita Fukushima Same Japan April September October Sunday 2020 Media From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

32 minutes ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

47 minutes ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

17 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

20 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

20 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

20 hours ago

More Stories From World