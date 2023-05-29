BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to confirm on Monday the accuracy of report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that said Li Hui, the Chinese special envoy for Eurasia, had urged Europe to recognize Russia's new territories in Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire in the conflict.

"As for the visit of Special Representative Li Hui, China has published press releases in a timely manner. Please, look into the press releases published by the Chinese side," she said in response to a request made by a journalist to confirm the WSJ report.

The diplomat also noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had contacted all the sides and none of them could confirm that Li had made statements regarding the recognition of Russia's territories in Ukraine.

Last week, Li completed his European tour, during which he visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, and Russia, where he discussed China's 12-point peace initiative for the Ukrainian military conflict. Following Li's visit, the WSJ reported, citing European diplomats, that the Chinese official urged the US allies in Europe to use their influence and declare an immediate truce, which would have given Russia's self-declared border an international recognition.