UrduPoint.com

Beijing Declines To Verify WSJ Report About Chinese Special Envoy's Remarks On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Beijing Declines to Verify WSJ Report About Chinese Special Envoy's Remarks on Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to confirm on Monday the accuracy of report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that said Li Hui, the Chinese special envoy for Eurasia, had urged Europe to recognize Russia's new territories in Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire in the conflict.

"As for the visit of Special Representative Li Hui, China has published press releases in a timely manner. Please, look into the press releases published by the Chinese side," she said in response to a request made by a journalist to confirm the WSJ report.

The diplomat also noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had contacted all the sides and none of them could confirm that Li had made statements regarding the recognition of Russia's territories in Ukraine.

Last week, Li completed his European tour, during which he visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, and Russia, where he discussed China's 12-point peace initiative for the Ukrainian military conflict. Following Li's visit, the WSJ reported, citing European diplomats, that the Chinese official urged the US allies in Europe to use their influence and declare an immediate truce, which would have given Russia's self-declared border an international recognition.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe China France Visit Germany Mao Poland Border All

Recent Stories

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as ..

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-President

9 minutes ago
 UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 ..

UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 globally in latest Hugging Fac ..

10 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

55 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

2 hours ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.