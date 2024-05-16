Open Menu

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei Share Over 7,000 Standards

Published May 16, 2024

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Market supervisory authorities of Beijing and Tianjin municipalities, as well as north China's Hebei Province, said on Thursday that over 7,000 standards spanning various fields have been shared within the region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Market supervisory authorities of Beijing and Tianjin municipalities, as well as north China's Hebei Province, said on Thursday that over 7,000 standards spanning various fields have been shared within the region.

The 7,478 shared standards used in fire fighting, engineering construction, tourism, transportation, civil affairs and other fields have helped enhance the competitiveness of industrial supply chains, advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the authorities said.

Data shows that among the shared standards that have been realized, 2,131 belong to Beijing, 1,033 Tianjin and 4,314 Hebei. In addition, the three places have jointly built 35 metrological technical specifications and shared more than 200.

