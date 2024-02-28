Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 2025

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Great news for panda lovers in Beijing as authorities revealed on Wednesday that the Chinese capital city will open a conservation base gathering dozens of giant pandas in 2025.

Construction of the base, spanning a total area of about 133 hectares in a forest park in the city's southwestern district Fangshan, is currently in full swing.

The first phase of the base covers 63.5 hectares, and will be home to 40 giant pandas and other companion animals such as golden monkeys and red pandas. Upon total completion, the base is expected to host 50 pandas in total.

A giant panda cultural exchange center will also be set up to promote the protection of the rare animal.